MAE welcomes the announcement on the normalisation of relations between Israel and the UAE
Aug 14, 2020
Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) welcomes the announcement on the normalisation of relations between the State of Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), voicing confidence that the move will contribute to stability and security in the Middle East. According to a press statement (...)
