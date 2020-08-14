PM Orban: We won’t be able to increase teaching staff’s salaries because of economic situation. Pensions to increase by 14 pct



Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday that the budget situation does not allow for an increase in the teaching staff’s salaries. “The fact that we cannot afford to increase the teaching staff’s salaries from September 1 is due to the budgetary situation. I am convinced that many teachers (...)