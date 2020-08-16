 
Romaniapress.com

August 16, 2020

LocalElections2020/ Gabriela Firea files bid for second term as Bucharest mayor
Aug 16, 2020

LocalElections2020/ Gabriela Firea files bid for second term as Bucharest mayor.

Bucharest general mayor Gabriela Firea filed her candidacy for a second term in office on Sunday. "I did it thinking about the people of Bucharest, just as the first time. I've seen that numbers, zone town plans or suspended highways are a thing lately, but nobody talks about people. I think that people are the most important. In all these years, and particularly during this difficult period of pandemic, I've proven my attachment to the Bucharesters," Firea said upon leaving the Bucharest Constituency Electoral Bureau. Gabriela Firea is running for office on behalf of the Social Democratic Party (PSD). She said that Romania is fighting a "sanitary war" which will bring about an economic crisis and, therefore, overcoming the crisis should be the main concern. "From the first moment we equipped the Capital City's hospitals, they look much better than the hospitals run by the Health Ministry, we made sure that the medical staff have all the necessary protective equipment and supplies, including a very high testing capacity, that's why Bucharest did not become a [coronavirus] hotspot, although a large number of infected people are hospitalised in Bucharest, not all of them are from the Capital City, they also hail from other counties," said Gabriela Firea. She spoke about starting a blood plasma donation program that could save thousands of lives, and called on the government to join the Capital City Hall in this approach, "because it's the people that matter the most." "While the government was recommending us to stay at home, some of the government's and PNL's representatives were striking some fat deals; I would only mention the UNIFARM affair and the report of the Court of Accounts. Before the pandemic, a mask was selling for 30 bani, the government bought it for 32 lei. See that they knew how to do business on the back of the concerned people," Firea said. The launch of the PSD candidates for Bucharest local government office will take place on Sunday evening at the party headquarters, with PSD acting Chairman Marcel Ciolacu, PSD acting Secretary general Paul Stanescu, PSD hopeful for Bucharest City mayor Gabriela Firea attending, alongside the candidates for mayor of the Bucharest six sectors Daniel Tudorache, Dan Cristian Popescu, Aurelian Badulescu, Daniel Baluta, Daniel Florea and Gabriel Mutu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN- author/editor: Simona Klodnischi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian PM says opposition wants to overthrow the Govt. to organize the elections and "steal votes" The no-confidence motion announced by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Romania’s main opposition party, is “an irresponsible act,” said Liberal prime minister Ludovic Orban. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ "It is a political adventure that has no objective for Romania, in an extremely difficult moment (...)

Romanian football manager Mircea Lucescu's grandson invests EUR 5 mln in new beer factory Young Romanian entrepreneur Matei Lucescu, the son of Romanian football manager Razvan Lucescu and the grandson of more famous Mircea Lucescu, has revived one of the best-known beer brands in Romania and now plans to invest EUR 5 mln in a new beer factory. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ Matei Lucescu (...)

New mall opens in Romania this week Prime Kapital, a real estate developer focused on the Central and Eastern European (CEE) market, will open on August 20 a new mall in Romania. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The project, called Dambovita Mall, is the first modern shopping center in Targoviste, a city north of Bucharest. The mall has a (...)

ING Bank Romania sees 17% drop in net profit due to higher risk costs ING Bank Romania, Dutch group ING’s local subsidiary, recorded a net profit of RON 320 million (EUR 66.5 mln) in the first half of this year, down by 17% compared to the same period of 2019. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The bank’s total revenues went up by 4% year-on-year, to RON 1.05 billion (EUR (...)

German group Daimler's business in Romania, down for the second year in a row Star Assembly, German group Daimler’s division in Romania that produces automatic gearboxes, recorded a turnover of EUR 1.52 billion in 2019, down by 2.2% compared to the previous year, according to data from the Finance Ministry. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ This was the company’s second business (...)

Italian children's shoes manufacturer closes factory in Romania Italian children’s shoes manufacturer Melania has closed its factory in Romania, sources familiar with the situation told local Ziarul Financiar. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The company had a factory in Alesd, Bihor county, in Western Romania. "At the end of last year, the Italian group announced (...)

HORECA employees in Romania to protest against restrictions Restaurants and bars in Romania will close for one hour on Wednesday, August 19, and their employees will protest against the restrictions imposed by the Government, the Association of Hotels and Restaurants HORA announced on Monday. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ “As the HORECA industry in Romania is (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |