LocalElections2020/ Gabriela Firea files bid for second term as Bucharest mayor. Bucharest general mayor Gabriela Firea filed her candidacy for a second term in office on Sunday. "I did it thinking about the people of Bucharest, just as the first time. I've seen that numbers, zone town plans or suspended highways are a thing lately, but nobody talks about people. I think that people are the most important. In all these years, and particularly during this difficult period of pandemic, I've proven my attachment to the Bucharesters," Firea said upon leaving the Bucharest Constituency Electoral Bureau. Gabriela Firea is running for office on behalf of the Social Democratic Party (PSD). She said that Romania is fighting a "sanitary war" which will bring about an economic crisis and, therefore, overcoming the crisis should be the main concern. "From the first moment we equipped the Capital City's hospitals, they look much better than the hospitals run by the Health Ministry, we made sure that the medical staff have all the necessary protective equipment and supplies, including a very high testing capacity, that's why Bucharest did not become a [coronavirus] hotspot, although a large number of infected people are hospitalised in Bucharest, not all of them are from the Capital City, they also hail from other counties," said Gabriela Firea. She spoke about starting a blood plasma donation program that could save thousands of lives, and called on the government to join the Capital City Hall in this approach, "because it's the people that matter the most." "While the government was recommending us to stay at home, some of the government's and PNL's representatives were striking some fat deals; I would only mention the UNIFARM affair and the report of the Court of Accounts. Before the pandemic, a mask was selling for 30 bani, the government bought it for 32 lei. See that they knew how to do business on the back of the concerned people," Firea said. The launch of the PSD candidates for Bucharest local government office will take place on Sunday evening at the party headquarters, with PSD acting Chairman Marcel Ciolacu, PSD acting Secretary general Paul Stanescu, PSD hopeful for Bucharest City mayor Gabriela Firea attending, alongside the candidates for mayor of the Bucharest six sectors Daniel Tudorache, Dan Cristian Popescu, Aurelian Badulescu, Daniel Baluta, Daniel Florea and Gabriel Mutu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN- author/editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]