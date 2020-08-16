Simona Halep wins Prague Open for her 21st WTA career title

Simona Halep wins Prague Open for her 21st WTA career title. World No. 2 Simona Halep this Sunday claimed her 21 WTA title, defeating Belgium's Elise Mertens 6-2, 7-5 in the Prague Open final. Top seed Halep (28 years old) won in an hour and 33 minutes against the third-seeded Mertens (24, WTA's 23rd). This is Halep's second title this year after the Dubai Open won in February, just short before the WTA tour shut down for five months. Mertens started the match with a 2-0 lead, but Halep regained momentum and formidably won seven games in a row and the set. In the second set, Halep lost her early break advantage, then broke again and took the lead at 4-2, only for Mertens to hit back and level the score at 4-4, but then Halep broke to lead 6-5 and sealed the victory with a heavy forehand. Halep is to announce on Monday whether she will compete in the US Open, which has suffered from a series of withdrawals in recent days over COVID-19 fears. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]