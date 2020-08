Private Healthcare Provider Provita Sees Revenue Up 10% to RON27.8M in 2019

Private Healthcare Provider Provita Sees Revenue Up 10% to RON27.8M in 2019. Centrul Medical Provita, a medium-sized actor on the private healthcare market, posted RON27.8 milion revenue in 2019, an increase of 10% on the previous year, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]