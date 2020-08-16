Rolling Stock Manufacturer Astra Rail Industries Revenue Rises 46% to RON730M in 2019

Rolling Stock Manufacturer Astra Rail Industries Revenue Rises 46% to RON730M in 2019. Rolling stock manufacturer Astra Rail Industries, which owns railcar plants Astra Vagoane Arad, Romvag in Caracal and Meva in Turnu Severin and is the largest rolling stock maker by revenue in Romania, posted more than 730.1 million lei (EUR151 million) revenue in 2019, 46% higher than in 2018, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]