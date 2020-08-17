Major Romanian medical services provider MedLife posts 4% higher profit in H1

MedLife Group, the leading private medical services provider in Romania, reported a profit of RON 10.9 million (EUR 2.1 mln) for the first half of this year, up 4.4% compared to the same period last year. The group's business remained roughly steady at RON 469.5 mln (EUR