Romanian Banca Transilvania group’s net profit down 27% in H1

Romanian Banca Transilvania group’s net profit down 27% in H1. Banca Transilvania, the largest financial group in Romania by assets, reported a net profit of RON 690 mln (EUR 142 mln) in the first half of the year (H1), down 26% compared to the same period last year. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ At an individual level, the bank's profit decreased by 28%, to RON (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]