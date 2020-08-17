Orange reaches agreement to take over Deutsche Telekom’s fixed operations in Romania

Orange reaches agreement to take over Deutsche Telekom’s fixed operations in Romania. Orange, the largest telecom operator in Romania, has signed a preliminary agreement with the Romanian Ministry of Transport and Communications to take over the fixed operations of Telekom Romania and create a new entity in which the Romanian state would hold 20% of the shares, sources familiar (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]