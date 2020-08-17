 
Romaniapress.com

August 17, 2020

Orange reaches agreement to take over Deutsche Telekom’s fixed operations in Romania
Aug 17, 2020

Orange reaches agreement to take over Deutsche Telekom’s fixed operations in Romania.

Orange, the largest telecom operator in Romania, has signed a preliminary agreement with the Romanian Ministry of Transport and Communications to take over the fixed operations of Telekom Romania and create a new entity in which the Romanian state would hold 20% of the shares, sources familiar (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Coronavirus pandemic: Romania adds six regions of Spain to list of risk areas Romania’s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved on Monday, August 17, the updated “yellow list” of countries with major epidemiological risk due to the high number of coronavirus cases. Travelers arriving in Romania from these countries are required to go into quarantine for (...)

Simona Halep skips US Open after Prague title Romanian tennis star Simona Halep won on Sunday her first title after a six-month break, at a WTA tournament in Prague. On Monday, however, she announced that she would not go to the US Open this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ “After weighing up all the factors (...)

Romanian county invests EUR 16 mln in school campus for children with disabilities The Bihor County Council has initiated an investment of over EUR 16 million in a school campus for children with special needs. The local authorities will finance the investment from own funds. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The project includes the construction of 8 buildings with classrooms for (...)

Romanian PM says opposition wants to overthrow the Govt. to organize the elections and "steal votes" The no-confidence motion announced by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Romania’s main opposition party, is “an irresponsible act,” said Liberal prime minister Ludovic Orban. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ "It is a political adventure that has no objective for Romania, in an extremely difficult moment (...)

Romanian football manager Mircea Lucescu's grandson invests EUR 5 mln in new beer factory Young Romanian entrepreneur Matei Lucescu, the son of Romanian football manager Razvan Lucescu and the grandson of more famous Mircea Lucescu, has revived one of the best-known beer brands in Romania and now plans to invest EUR 5 mln in a new beer factory. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ Matei Lucescu (...)

New mall opens in Romania this week Prime Kapital, a real estate developer focused on the Central and Eastern European (CEE) market, will open on August 20 a new mall in Romania. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The project, called Dambovita Mall, is the first modern shopping center in Targoviste, a city north of Bucharest. The mall has a (...)

ING Bank Romania sees 17% drop in net profit due to higher risk costs ING Bank Romania, Dutch group ING’s local subsidiary, recorded a net profit of RON 320 million (EUR 66.5 mln) in the first half of this year, down by 17% compared to the same period of 2019. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The bank’s total revenues went up by 4% year-on-year, to RON 1.05 billion (EUR (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |