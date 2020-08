Romania's Govt. will hike pensions by 14% under budget revision

Romania's Govt. will hike pensions by 14% under budget revision. The benchmark used for calculating individual pensions will increase by 14% as of September, under the budget revision draft published by the Ministry of Finance on August 14. The Pension Law passed by the Social Democrats (now in opposition) last year provides a 40%