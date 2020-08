Biofarm Posts RON30M Net Profit in H1

Biofarm Posts RON30M Net Profit in H1. Pharmaceutical company Biofarm Bucuresti (BIO.RO) posted 29.8 million lei net profit in the first half, 6% higher than in the year-ago period, while revenue stood at RON106 million, up from the RON97 million in the first half of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]