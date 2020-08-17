PSD to table motion of censure, likely read this week

PSD to table motion of censure, likely read this week. The Social Democratic Party (PSD) would table with Parliament today a motion of censure against the Orban Cabinet. Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu, interim national leader of PSD, announced on Wednesday that the Social Democrats will submit the motion of censure against the Government on August 17, claiming that Romania is a "drifting country" and with a government of "zero credibility." Ciolacu claimed that, after nine months of liberal rule, Romania is "a drifting country". "A huge chaos, with a downgraded economy and rampant unemployment, that is Romania after nine months of liberal government, a country adrift, with a government of zero credibility, a government in which the ministers contradict each other to the despair of Romanians who no longer understand anything," Ciolacu said. On Sunday evening, at the unveiling of the PSD Bucharest candidates in this September's local elections, Ciolacu claimed that during this week the motion of censure would be read and a debate and vote would be scheduled. "Tonight, the party team will round it up. Tomorrow, as we have promised, we will table it. It is called ‘PNL Government - from pandemic to generalised pandemic. Wealth in the pockets of the PNL cronies, poverty in the pockets of Romanians.' It is signed by 202 lawmakers, the whole PSD floor group," said Ciolacu. He specified that there are discussions with all the political parties represented in Parliament to endorse the censure motion. Ciolacu reiterated that "the incumbent government must leave immediately" and, after the adoption of the censure motion, PSD will go to the President of Romania with a proposal for prime minister. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]