Construction Volume Up 19% In 1H/2020; BT Analyst Sees Construction Sector As One Of Most Dynamic Of Post-Pandemic Economic Cycle
Aug 17, 2020
The total volume of constructions in Romania grew 19% on the year in the first half of 2020, an evolution backed by engineering construction (infrastructure), which grew 30%. Nevertheless, the infrastructure is slowing down compared with the first five months of the year, when it saw a 40% (...)
