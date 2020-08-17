PSD to table no-confidence motion against the Orban Cabinet: The government has violated all rules imposed on citizens amid the COVID-19 pandemic



PSD to table no-confidence motion against the Orban Cabinet: The government has violated all rules imposed on citizens amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) would table with Parliament today a motion of censure against the Orban Cabinet. Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu, interim national leader of PSD, announced on Wednesday that the Social Democrats will submit the motion of censure against the (...)