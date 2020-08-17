Colliers has monitored construction works for almost 750,000 square meters in the last 5 years



Colliers has monitored construction works for almost 750,000 square meters in the last 5 years.

Construction sites are working at a normal pace during this period Colliers International has monitored construction works, from foundation to delivery, for projects with almost 750,000 square meters in the last 5 years, of which three quarters in the industrial area, almost 20% in the office (...)