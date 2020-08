Nicusor Dan submits candidacy for Bucharest mayor

Nicusor Dan submits candidacy for Bucharest mayor. Bucharest mayor hopeful Nicusor Dan, backed by the USR PLUS Alliance and the National Liberal Party (PNL), filed Sunday his candidacy for the office of general mayor of the Capital City. On this occasion he criticized the fact that incumbent mayor Gabriela Firea seeks another term. “How can you (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]