Romania’s tennis ace Simona Halep wins Prague Open. Romanian tennis star Simona Halep, currently second in the WTA ranking of the best women's tennis players in the world, won the Prague Open tournament on Sunday, August 16. In the final, she defeated Belgian Elise Mertens 6-2, 7-5. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ This is Simona Halep's 21st career (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]