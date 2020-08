BRK Financial Group Posts RON6.4M Loss In 1H/2020 Versus RON8.6M Profit In Jan-June 2019

BRK Financial Group Posts RON6.4M Loss In 1H/2020 Versus RON8.6M Profit In Jan-June 2019. BRK Financial Group (BRK) on Monday said it ended the first six months of 2020 with a loss of RON6.4 million from the operating activity, compared with a profit of RON8.6 million in the same period in 2019, per its financial (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]