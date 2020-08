Avioane Craiova Signs RON275M Contract To Upgrade 10 IAR-99 Aircrafts

Avioane Craiova Signs RON275M Contract To Upgrade 10 IAR-99 Aircrafts. Romanian state-run aircraft maker Avioane Craiova (AVIO.RO) has signed a four-year contract worth RON275 million (VAT not included) with Romania's National Defense Ministry for the modernization of ten IAR-99 aircrafts that will be used to train the pilots who will be flying F-16 Fighting (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]