PM Orban: Motion of censure, another irresponsible act on PSD'part. National leader of the National Liberal party (PNL), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, said on Monday that the censure motion the Social Democratic Party (PSD) intends to table is "irresponsible action." "Things never turn out as planned. This motion is another irresponsible action on the part of PSD," Orban said in a press statement. The Social Democratic Party would table with Parliament today a motion of censure against the Orban Cabinet. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]