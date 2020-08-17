EY Romania: Business operators encouraged to use local clearance procedure

EY Romania: Business operators encouraged to use local clearance procedure. The use of the local customs clearance procedure is one of the new measures to streamline the traffic of goods through the Romanian customs offices, according to a study conducted by the EY Romania consulting company. “Since August 2020, at the level of the Romanian customs offices, new measures (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]