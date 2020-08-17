GCS: 733 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Romania, death toll reaches 3.029

GCS: 733 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Romania, death toll reaches 3.029. As many as 733 new cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the last report at the national level, according to the Strategic Communication Group’s (GCS) report on Monday. The total number of persons who got infected in Romania reached 71,194 on Monday. A number of 32,759 (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]