Artego Posts 30% Decline in Sales, 27% Drop in Profit in 1H

Artego Posts 30% Decline in Sales, 27% Drop in Profit in 1H. Romanian conveyor belt maker Artego Targu-Jiu (ARTE.RO) said Monday its net profit turnover dropped 30% in the first half of 2020, to RON57 million, and its net profit dropped 27%, to RON3.7 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]