Simona Halep announces she won't attend US Open

Simona Halep announces she won't attend US Open. Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, #2 in the world, announced on Monday on Twitter that she will not attend the US Open tournament due to the health risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. "After analyzing all the factors and taking into account the exceptional circumstances we are facing, we have decided I won't go to New York to play in the US Open. I always said I'll place health first, and that is why I prefer to remain and train in Europe. I know the US tennis federation and the WTA have worked a lot to organize the tour safely and I wish success to all participants!" Simona Halep wrote on Twitter, a day after her win in the tournament in Prague.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Mircea Lazaroniu, EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]