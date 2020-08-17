 
Romaniapress.com

August 17, 2020

Simona Halep announces she won't attend US Open
Aug 17, 2020

Simona Halep announces she won't attend US Open.

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, #2 in the world, announced on Monday on Twitter that she will not attend the US Open tournament due to the health risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. "After analyzing all the factors and taking into account the exceptional circumstances we are facing, we have decided I won't go to New York to play in the US Open. I always said I'll place health first, and that is why I prefer to remain and train in Europe. I know the US tennis federation and the WTA have worked a lot to organize the tour safely and I wish success to all participants!" Simona Halep wrote on Twitter, a day after her win in the tournament in Prague.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Mircea Lazaroniu, EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

E.ON Romania develops 74 solar power projects in past two years Since 2018, energy supplier E.ON has developed in Romania 74 solar power projects for customers from various sectors of the economy, the company said in a release on Tuesday. Of these, 29 projects have been completed and another 45 are in various stages of development. About 25,000 photovoltaic (...)

PM Orban: Bucharest ring road is vital The Bucharest ring road is vital, and the government has set to sign all the design and execution contracts on the four northern sections by the end of 2020 and begin and continue construction works on the three southern sections of the road, according to Prime Minister Ludovic Orban. “I... The (...)

Danca: No serious reason to overthrow a government in the full swing of a health and economic crisis Ionel Danca, head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, said on Tuesday that there is no “serious” reason to overthrow a government “in the full swing of a health and economic crisis,” adding that in his opinion the motion of censure tabled by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) represents... (...)

Largest visual arts exhibition to open at the Blue House inside the Brukenthal National Museum The largest visual arts exhibition in Romania, “Grigore Minea and guests,” opens on Wednesday at the Blue House inside the Brukenthal National Museum, in downtown Sibiu. “The exhibition ‘Grigorie Minea and the guests’ is the artistic event that positively marks the cultural profile of Sibiu in (...)

Mare Nostrum ecologist organization warns on number of dolphins beached on seaside Marine biologists of the Mare Nostrum ecologist organization of southeastern Constanta draw attention to the “worrying” increase of the number of dolphins beached on Romanian beaches compared to the previous years. “Less than two weeks since Dolphin Day, Mare Nostrum comes with worrying news: the (...)

‘Asparagus' parliamentary Committee of inquiry invites Interior Minister to hearings Minister of the Interior Marcel Vela is invited next week before the parliamentary Committee of inquiry into the Romanian asparagus pickers flown abroad. “The Committee Secretariat sent today Minister of the Interior Ion-Marcel Vela (photo) the invitation to hearing for Tuesday, August 25, at (...)

Oros: Agriculture Ministry to pay out 850 million in drought relief The Ministry of Agriculture is paying out 850 million lei in drought relief, 80% of the amount, in September and the remaining at the October revision, Minister of Agriculture Adrian Oros said on Tuesday at a news conference on the budget revision. “Because the budget revision of last week (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |