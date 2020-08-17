PSD's Ciolacu on pensions: I remind PM Orban that constitutional rights, freedoms cannot be changed through ordinances

Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament and acting Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu says that what Prime Minister Ludovic Orban is doing with pensions "is an artifice and violation of the Constitution", according to which rights and freedoms cannot be changed by emergency ordinance. Asked in a press conference how he comments on Prime Minister Orban's announcement that the Executive might end up unable to pay pensions, provided that the PSD amends in Parliament the ordinance that provides for a pension rise by only 14 percent, Ciolacu said: "I remind Prime Minister Ludovic Orban that rights and freedoms, according to the Constitution of Romania, cannot be changed by emergency ordinances, but only by law in the Romanian Parliament". "What he does is an artifice and a violation of the Constitution. Hence, that he actually cuts pensions by 86 pct or allowances by 80 pct, and comes with some ordinances, not respecting the Constitution, is something else. He has no right to give an emergency ordinance. Rights and freedoms can be changed only by law, and allowances and pensions are citizens' rights. It's very easy, if they took the Constitution and read it," the PSD leader added. He made it clear that the ordinance (on the rise of pensions, ed. n.), which is under debate, will most likely be rejected.