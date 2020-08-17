Marcel Ciolacu: PSD lodges censure motion against Orban Gov't

Marcel Ciolacu: PSD lodges censure motion against Orban Gov't. The lawmakers of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) lodged a censure motion against the Government, the acting Chairman of the PSD, Marcel Ciolacu announced on Monday. "Today we filed a censure motion against the most disastrous Government Romania has had in the last 30 years," the PSD leader said. According to the document dubbed "The PNL government - from pandemic to rampant bribery pandemic", the government's representatives have broken all the rules imposed on citizens following the pandemic with the novel coronavirus. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]