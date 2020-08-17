Quarantine requirement for travelers from six regions of Spain

Quarantine requirement for travelers from six regions of Spain. Under Decision No. 42 adopted today by the National Committee for Emergency Situations, travelers to Romania from 6 regions of the Kingdom of Spain shall be placed in quarantine; flights to and from Romania to the respective regions are not suspended. The respective regions are Aragon, Catalonia, the Community of Madrid, the Balearic Islands, the Basque Country and Navarre. The decision was taken considering the "complex situation generated" by the evolution of new coronavirus cases in Europe, as well as the report provided on Monday by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, according to which the 14-day cumulative incidence rate of new coronavirus cases in Spain stands at 115.7 per 100,000 inhabitants, higher than Romania's 89.0. The quarantine requirement applies only for those regions of Spain where the 14-day cumulative number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants is higher than that recorded in Romania. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]