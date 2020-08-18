German group Daimler’s business in Romania, down for the second year in a row



Star Assembly, German group Daimler's division in Romania that produces automatic gearboxes, recorded a turnover of EUR 1.52 billion in 2019, down by 2.2% compared to the previous year, according to data from the Finance Ministry. This was the company's second business (...)