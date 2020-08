Romanian state agency expects 4.9% economic growth next year

Romanian state agency expects 4.9% economic growth next year. Romania’s National Strategy and Prognosis Commission (CNSP) expects the local economy to record a 4.9% increase in 2021 after an estimated decline of 3.8% this year, according to its latest forecast. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The recovery will be driven by consumption, which should record an (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]