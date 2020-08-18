Coronavirus pandemic: Romania adds six regions of Spain to list of risk areas

Coronavirus pandemic: Romania adds six regions of Spain to list of risk areas. Romania’s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved on Monday, August 17, the updated “yellow list” of countries with major epidemiological risk due to the high number of coronavirus cases. Travelers arriving in Romania from these countries are required to go into quarantine for (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]