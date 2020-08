Simona Halep skips US Open after Prague title

Simona Halep skips US Open after Prague title. Romanian tennis star Simona Halep won on Sunday her first title after a six-month break, at a WTA tournament in Prague. On Monday, however, she announced that she would not go to the US Open this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ “After weighing up all the factors (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]