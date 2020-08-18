Romanian county invests EUR 16 mln in school campus for children with disabilities

Romanian county invests EUR 16 mln in school campus for children with disabilities. The Bihor County Council has initiated an investment of over EUR 16 million in a school campus for children with special needs. The local authorities will finance the investment from own funds. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The project includes the construction of 8 buildings with classrooms for (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]