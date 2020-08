Bucharest Half Marathon postponed to 2021

Bucharest Half Marathon postponed to 2021. The Volkswagen Bucharest Half Marathon, scheduled for September 5-6, has been postponed because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The event has thus been rescheduled for May 8-9, 2021, the organizers announced. "We consider that, in the special conditions of the (...)