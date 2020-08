Fiterman Pharma 2019 Profit Doubles To RON13.5M, Turnover Grows 6% To RON139M

Fiterman Pharma 2019 Profit Doubles To RON13.5M, Turnover Grows 6% To RON139M. Fiterman Pharma, a medium-size pharmaceuticals producer based in Iasi, on Tuesday said its profit doubled on the year to RON13.5 million and its turnover grew 6% on the year to RON139 million in 2019, per Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]