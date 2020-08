Altur Slatina Turnover Plunges 40% To RON32M, Loss Doubles To RON2.5M YoY In 1H/2020

Altur Slatina Turnover Plunges 40% To RON32M, Loss Doubles To RON2.5M YoY In 1H/2020. Car parts maker Altur Slatina (ALT.RO) on Tuesday said its turnover dropped 40% on the year to RON32 million in the first half of 2020, due to a decrease in demand for products to the main clients in the second quarter of 2020, in the context of the COVID-19 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]