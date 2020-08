BT Asset Management Reaches 5.14% Holding In SIF Transilvania Via Its Investment Funds

Regional investment fund SIF Transilvania (SIF3.RO) said Tuesday in a stock market announcement that the investment funds managed by BT Asset Management have reached a 5.14% holding in its share capital, higher than the 4.96% holding in the previous (...)