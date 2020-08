Patria Bank Net Profit Soars 70% YoY To RON4.8M In 1H/2020

Patria Bank Net Profit Soars 70% YoY To RON4.8M In 1H/2020. Patria Bank (PBK.RO) on Tuesday said its net profit grew 70% on the year to RON4.8 million and its banking income fell 8% on the year to RON76 million in the first half of 2020, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]