 
Romaniapress.com

August 18, 2020

PM Orban: Bucharest ring road is vital, works in progress since the beginning of the PNL government
Aug 18, 2020

PM Orban: Bucharest ring road is vital, works in progress since the beginning of the PNL government.

The Bucharest ring road is vital, and the government has set to sign all the design and execution contracts on the four northern sections by the end of 2020 and begin and continue construction works on the three southern sections of the road, according to Prime Minister Ludovic Orban. "I wanted to be present at this extremely important event. Basically today works start on the first section of the ring road, out of the seven sections of highway to be built. Bucharest has needed a ring road, not since today, not since yesterday, for at least 15 years. Traffic indices show that traffic on the Bucharest ring road is extremely high, with over 20,000 daily means of transport; a highway becomes needed for traffic of more than 16,000 vehicles a day. This ring road is vital to Bucharest," said Orban. He explained that transit through Bucharest is done either via the current ring road or through the city. "Transit through Bucharest is up to 20%. Many means of transport prefer to enter Bucharest, not having a ring road and we know very well that, if the divers take the current ring road it will be an extremely long time until they manage to reach their destination," said Orban. The added that the feasibility study for this road was carried out in 2008, pointing out that works, from the beginning of the PNL government, are "in progress". "If some give us a break from challenges, which simply do nothing but boycott the pace of construction of the transport infrastructure, we will sign by the end of the year all the design and execution contracts on the four northern sections. I am confident that construction work will begin by the end of the year on all three sections of the southern area," Orban said. The prime minister and Minister of Transport Lucian Bode participated on Tuesday in the official opening of works on the Bucharest Ring Road (A0), South Sector, Lot 2, Vidra - Bragadiru. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

E.ON Romania develops 74 solar power projects in past two years Since 2018, energy supplier E.ON has developed in Romania 74 solar power projects for customers from various sectors of the economy, the company said in a release on Tuesday. Of these, 29 projects have been completed and another 45 are in various stages of development. About 25,000 photovoltaic (...)

PM Orban: Bucharest ring road is vital The Bucharest ring road is vital, and the government has set to sign all the design and execution contracts on the four northern sections by the end of 2020 and begin and continue construction works on the three southern sections of the road, according to Prime Minister Ludovic Orban. “I... The (...)

Danca: No serious reason to overthrow a government in the full swing of a health and economic crisis Ionel Danca, head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, said on Tuesday that there is no “serious” reason to overthrow a government “in the full swing of a health and economic crisis,” adding that in his opinion the motion of censure tabled by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) represents... (...)

Largest visual arts exhibition to open at the Blue House inside the Brukenthal National Museum The largest visual arts exhibition in Romania, “Grigore Minea and guests,” opens on Wednesday at the Blue House inside the Brukenthal National Museum, in downtown Sibiu. “The exhibition ‘Grigorie Minea and the guests’ is the artistic event that positively marks the cultural profile of Sibiu in (...)

Mare Nostrum ecologist organization warns on number of dolphins beached on seaside Marine biologists of the Mare Nostrum ecologist organization of southeastern Constanta draw attention to the “worrying” increase of the number of dolphins beached on Romanian beaches compared to the previous years. “Less than two weeks since Dolphin Day, Mare Nostrum comes with worrying news: the (...)

‘Asparagus' parliamentary Committee of inquiry invites Interior Minister to hearings Minister of the Interior Marcel Vela is invited next week before the parliamentary Committee of inquiry into the Romanian asparagus pickers flown abroad. “The Committee Secretariat sent today Minister of the Interior Ion-Marcel Vela (photo) the invitation to hearing for Tuesday, August 25, at (...)

Oros: Agriculture Ministry to pay out 850 million in drought relief The Ministry of Agriculture is paying out 850 million lei in drought relief, 80% of the amount, in September and the remaining at the October revision, Minister of Agriculture Adrian Oros said on Tuesday at a news conference on the budget revision. “Because the budget revision of last week (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |