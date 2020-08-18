Danca: No serious reason to overthrow a government in the midst of a health and economic crisis

Danca: No serious reason to overthrow a government in the midst of a health and economic crisis. Bucharest, Aug 18 /Agerpres/ - Ionel Danca, head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, said on Tuesday that there is no "serious" reason to overthrow a government "in the full swing of a health and economic crisis," adding that in his opinion the motion of censure tabled by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) represents the "despair" of the Social Democrats that "they will never win the trust of the Romanians they lied to and impoverished whenever they came to power." "PNL has been governing for nine months in the service of Romanians and we have managed to do what is necessary for Romanians in an extremely difficult period worldwide, while the goal of PSD has always been to cause chaos in Romania and to come to power at any cost. There is no serious reason to bring down a Government in the midst of a health and economic crisis; it is only the PSD's despair that they will never win the trust of the Romanians they lied to and impoverished whenever they went to power. PSD is so desperate that it wants to let people die of coronavirus and the economy collapse to blame PNL," Danca wrote on Facebook. According to him, in the first three months of governing, PNL "repaired" everything that "damaged" PSD in three years of the "Dragnea-Dancila regime": "abrogation of the compensatory appeal, annulment of the provisions of emergency ordinance 114, saving Pillar 2 of private pensions, the abolition of the PSD Sovereign Fund for national robbery, the suspension of special state pensions for local officials, the declassification of the August 10 case file, defending the independence of the Judiciary, etc. " "Then, in the next six months, in the midst of the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we saved the lives of Romanians and helped the economy overcome the crisis through support measures for companies and employees; we saved the jobs and purchasing power of Romanians by paying the furlough benefit for 1.4 million employees and freelancers. (...) In nine months of liberal government, we kept prices under control and reduced inflation to 2.8%, while ROBOR interest rates fell to 2%, which means a lower rate by 100 lei per month compared to last year on a loan of 250,000 lei. Moreover, we postponed the payment of bank rates for nine months for those in need and secured access to loans for investment and working capital for companies on state guarantees of up to 90% and zero interest," added Danca. He said PNL has developed the National Plan for Investment and Economic Recovery, one of the "most ambitious" and "most extensive" programmes in the last 30 years, with an investment value of 100 billion euros between 2020 and 2030. "All the economic recovery measures and programmes unveiled by the PNL government are being implemented, and over 3 billion euros in the form of financial grants and another almost 15 billion lei in the form of state aid and guarantees will reach the Romanian economy this fall," said Danca. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

