Romanian Dramaturgy Festival (FEST-FDR) 'S.O.S.2020' to start with outdoor performances

Romanian Dramaturgy Festival (FEST-FDR) 'S.O.S.2020' to start with outdoor performances. The National Theatre House of Timisoara (TNTm) begins the 2020-2021 season in early September with the 25th edition of the European Festival of Performance - Festival of Romanian Dramaturgy (FEST-FDR), which will take place throughout the month and will be called "SOS 2020." Dedicated to the evolution of the Romanian drama performance its audience, the Timisoara National Theatre House "responds to this completely unexpected and disturbing present and makes every effort not to allow it to become the new normal, keeping its acute character," reads a press statement released by TNTm on Tuesday. "This edition of the festival is being built as a form of resistance to the collapse, confusion, depression and lack of confidence that the COVID-19 pandemic has lately reactivated. (...) TNTm puts into practice a new formula of FEST-FDR, gluing together a series of theatrical performances, rethinking them for outdoor staging, with the national selection of performances at the festival on the new outdoor stage created by the National Theatre House for such purpose. In this formula, FEST-FDR will transform the TNTm into the epicentre of Romanian drama following the rules of safety and anti-pandemic protection and will build an outdoor stage, in Parcul Civic, around Hall 2 of TNTm. The first shows will be on September 1 and 2, from 20:00hrs - "Airport" by Cartefan Caraman, artistic direction Ion-Ardeal Ieremia; on September 5 and 6 "How I Became Stupid" after Martin Page, artistic director Antonella Cornici, and on September 8 and 9, "Cloaca" by Maria Goos, artistic director Mihaela Lichiardopol. AGERPRES (RO - author: Otilia Halunga, editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]