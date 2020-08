ProdLacta Brasov Posts RON1.2M Net Profit In 2019 Versus RON147,000 Net Loss In 2018

ProdLacta Brasov Posts RON1.2M Net Profit In 2019 Versus RON147,000 Net Loss In 2018. Brasov-based dairy producer ProdLacta reported a net profit of RON1.2 million in 2019, compared to a net loss of RON147,000 in 2018, per finance ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]