"Tezaur", a periodical of the Romanian Academy, desires to reawaken youth's taste for books

"Tezaur", a periodical of the Romanian Academy, desires to reawaken youth's taste for books. The head of the Romanian Academy, Ioan-Aurel Pop, stated, at the publishing of the first issue of the publication of the Academy's Library "Tezaur - Foaie pentru minte, inima si cultura" (Thesaurus - Paper for the mind, heart and culture), that it desires to "reawaken the youth's taste for knowledge." "The paper of the Romanian Academy Library, called 'Tezaur', wants to reawaken the youth's taste for books, for manuscripts, for stamps, for coins and medals, for maps, meaning for that grain of gold elaborated by the most enlightened minds and left as heritage to descendants. The Academy Library is open to all lovers of serious documentation, but they need an advanced knowledge guide," stated Pop, in a Facebook post of the Academy. The head of the Academy says that the periodical "Tezaur" will gradually reflect and will present to readers all its collections, all its publications and all its activities. "The world will be able to see thus how much spiritual effervescence is comprised within these old domes, how the 'growth of the Romanian language' was made, which were the science laboratories, how art was kneaded, for 'the country's glory'. The Library - as will be seen through 'Tezaur' - is also an open gate to the world, a way to acquaint the Romanian intellectual elite with the great world and European cultural currents, a specific way to promote our dialogue with the world," the head of the Academy, Ioan-Aurel Pop, also said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]