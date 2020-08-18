GCS: 1,014 new cases of COVID-19; death toll reaches 3,074

GCS: 1,014 new cases of COVID-19; death toll reaches 3,074. As many as 1,014 news cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the last report at the national level, according to the Strategic Communication Group's (GCS) report on Tuesday. The total number of persons who got infected in Romania reached 72,208 on Tuesday. A number of 33,135 patients have been cured and 8,316 asymptomatic patients have been discharged after 10 days since found infected. Other 45 persons have died of coronavirus in Romania, with the death toll reaching thus 3,074. Two deaths were recorded in the 40 - 49 age category, seven in the 50 - 59 age category, 11 in the 60 - 69 age category, 17 in the 70 - 79 age category and eight in the over 80 age category. There have been processed a number of 1,542,094 novel coronavirus tests nationwide until now. The number of Romanians who were found to be infected with the novel coronavirus abroad reached 5,918, according to the same source. As many as 123 Romanian citizens died abroad of COVID-19 until now. Of the 5,918 Romanians who got infected abroad, 1,898 are in Italy, 588 in Spain, 124 in France, 2,935 in Germany, 157 in UK, 28 in The Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 4 in the US, 111 in Austria, 19 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland, 2 in Turkey, 2 i Iceland, 2 in Belarus, 19 in Greece, 2 in Cyprus and one in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, United Arab Emirates, Malta, Brazil, India, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Sweden, Congo, Hungary and Qatar. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]