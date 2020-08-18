E.ON Romania develops 74 solar power projects in past two yearsSince 2018, energy supplier E.ON has developed in Romania 74 solar power projects for customers from various sectors of the economy, the company said in a release on Tuesday.
Of these, 29 projects have been completed and another 45 are in various stages of development.
About 25,000 photovoltaic (...)
PM Orban: Bucharest ring road is vitalThe Bucharest ring road is vital, and the government has set to sign all the design and execution contracts on the four northern sections by the end of 2020 and begin and continue construction works on the three southern sections of the road, according to Prime Minister Ludovic Orban. “I... The (...)
Oros: Agriculture Ministry to pay out 850 million in drought reliefThe Ministry of Agriculture is paying out 850 million lei in drought relief, 80% of the amount, in September and the remaining at the October revision, Minister of Agriculture Adrian Oros said on Tuesday at a news conference on the budget revision. “Because the budget revision of last week (...)