Mare Nostrum warns on rise of number of dolphins beached on seaside. Marine biologists of the Mare Nostrum ecologist organization of southeastern Constanta draw attention to the "worrying" increase of the number of dolphins beached on Romanian beaches compared to the previous years. "Less than two weeks since Dolphin Day, Mare Nostrum comes with worrying news: the number of cases of beachings has risen in this period. Since the start of August and until now, there were 21 cases recorded and 74 since the beginning of this year, while last year, in this period, only four cases were reported to the emergency number. Most cases of dolphins and porpoises beached, 177, were recorded in 2012 and then in 2017 - 130 specimens," a release sent on Tuesday by the organization shows. According to the ecologists, of great importance in the monitoring action of dolphins is the involvement of inhabitants in the coastal areas and of tourists, who report incidents at the emergency line DELFINI-0763255731. "Without the aid and involvement of the volunteers among the population, we couldn't have been so prompt and we couldn't have counted efficiently the number of beachings. We are appealing, in this way, to all people of Constanta and to tourist, to continue to signal, when they see beached dolphins in order to help both us and the marine mammals of the Black Sea," the quoted source mentions. In this period, Mare Nostrum records data regarding the Black Sea dolphin census. "We have corroborated the data recorded as part of aerial monitoring CENOBS (Cetaceans and Noise Monitoring in the Black Sea), as well as the existing data, and the moment we will have the figures it will be a truly historical moment because never, in our recent history, has such a basin campaign been run," mentioned, according to the release, the coordinator of the department Biodiversity Conservation, of Mare Nostrum, Marian Paiu.AGERPRES(RO - author: Dan Mihaescu, editor: Anamaria Constantin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Marai Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]