Trading Value on Bucharest Stock Exchange Grows 5% in Jan-July, to EUR1.38B

Trading Value on Bucharest Stock Exchange Grows 5% in Jan-July, to EUR1.38B. The total trading value for all the financial instruments traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in the first seven months of the year stood at RON6.67 billion, or EUR1.38 billion, up 5% from the same period last year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]