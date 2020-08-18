GCS: 1.014 new cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2 recorded in Romania, death toll reaches 3.074

As many as 1,014 new cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the last report at the national level, according to the Strategic Communication Group's (GCS) report on Tuesday. The total number of persons who got infected in Romania reached 72,208 on Tuesday. A number of 33,135 (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]