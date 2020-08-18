E.ON Romania develops 74 solar power projects in past two years

E.ON Romania develops 74 solar power projects in past two years. Since 2018, energy supplier E.ON has developed in Romania 74 solar power projects for customers from various sectors of the economy, the company said in a release on Tuesday. Of these, 29 projects have been completed and another 45 are in various stages of development. About 25,000 photovoltaic panels have already been installed for 58 companies from the best performing industries such as automotive, chemistry and petrochemistry, food, logistics centers, shopping centers and office buildings, large retailers, various industrial manufacturers. The rated power of the turnkey solar power stations handed over by E.ON totals 6,734 kWp, and their output stands at 9,550 MWh per year. "Together with our customers, we are committed to creating a greener and more sustainable energy world. The adoption of our photovoltaic power generation solutions by Romanian companies, each a leader in its sector, shows that we are on the right track. Alone the projects completed so far will allow a cut in carbon dioxide emissions by over 6,000 tons per year," said Catalin Iordache, general manager of E.ON Energie Romania, as cited in the release. Thus, E.ON is in the process of completing the installation of 16 photovoltaic power stations at the stores of national leading retailer of construction materials and interior design Dedeman, 100 percent Romanian-owned. With a total installed capacity of over 3 MWp, the stations will generate 3,750 MWh annually, supplying approximately 30 percent of the annual amount of electricity required for the stores to carry out their activity. The reduction of CO2 emissions is estimated at 1,177 tons per year. For the Bistrita-based company TeraPlast, the largest Romanian producer of construction materials, E.ON has recently completed the installation of one of the largest rooftop photovoltaic systems in Romania, which will produce 2,420 MWh per year; Teraplast will cover 11 percent of its energy needs from renewable sources and will reduce its long-term CO2 emissions to 660 tons per year. The rooftop PV systems have a maximum rated capacity of 1,936 kWp DC and 1,600 kWp AC. The partnership with Teraplast continues, with two new photovoltaic projects underway, one in Bistrita and another in Baicoi. Another example is the partnership with the Valcea-based company Don Pedro, the second largest tissue paper producer in the country, running 100 percent on Romanian capital, for a photovoltaic system that will produce a total of 767 MWh per year, covering 25-30 percent of the company's total energy needs. With the completion of the project that is currently under development, the total output of photovoltaic energy will reach 20,000 MWh per year, and CO2 emissions will be reduced by 8,800 tons per year. E.ON is committed to reducing carbon dioxide emissions, having adopted a climate strategy in 2017. Solutions for the production of energy from renewable sources such as solar energy are an important part of its effort to decarbonize the economy. E.ON Energie Romania, a member of Germany's E.ON Group, is an integrated provider of natural gas, electricity and energy solutions with a varied portfolio of about 3.2 million customers, both residential and companies and municipalities. E.ON Group is one of the leaders on the energy market, having consolidated its presence in Romania for 15 years. Since entering the Romanian market, E.ON has invested about 1.7 billion euros, mainly in the modernization of networks, and paid 2.3 billion euros in contributions to the state and local budgets. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

