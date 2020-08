Timisoara’s European Capital of Culture program postponed for 2023

Timisoara’s European Capital of Culture program postponed for 2023. The European Commission (EC) has proposed that Timisoara becomes the European Capital of Culture in 2023, two years later than initially decided, as the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted tourism and cultural initiatives. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ Amid the coronavirus crisis, the EC has (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]