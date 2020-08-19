Compensations for land confiscated by communists in Romania inflated by EUR 360 mln

Compensations for land confiscated by communists in Romania inflated by EUR 360 mln. The sums paid to people who asked for compensations for land plots confiscated by the communist regime were some EUR 356 million higher than the actual value of these land plots, the National Authority for Property Restitution (ANRP) told local G4Media.ro. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ This number (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]